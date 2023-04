The San Francisco pop sensation has taken a futuristic and soulful approach to pop music. Her latest album PLAYGIRL takes her transcendent pop and looks at old school pieces of technology (Tamagotchi, anyone?) She’ll be playing her latest and greatest at 7th St. with opener Amelia Moore. Doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Tickets are $23 in advance and $26 day of.