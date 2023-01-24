Locomotion
The Children's Theatre Company is bringing the power of poetry and healing to light in their new production.
Children's Theatre Company 2400 3rd Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55404
Lonnie is in a world of change. Uprooted from his family, put into the foster care system, and in a world that feels all alone, he struggles to find himself in a world of unfamiliar places and faces. This year, Lonnies class is learning to write poetry, and he learns that finding his voice through writing opens doors to others and to himself. This show is recommended for ages nine and up.