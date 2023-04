Some of us know Lizzy McAlpine from a viral TikTok sound, others maybe from her incredible Tiny Desk Concert. Or, if you don’t know her, but you’re a fan of Phoebe Bridgers, this is the show for you. She’s playing First Ave. with Olivia Barton on her The End of the Movie Tour. Doors at 6 p.m., show at 7 p.m. Tickets are $29.50.