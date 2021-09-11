Lizzo at Treasure Island Amphitheater
Treasure Island Resort & Casino 5734 Sturgeon Lake Road, Welch, Minnesota 55089
She's won three Grammys, signed a deal with Amazon, soundtracked Absolut vodka commercials, and she even guest starred in the Oscar-nominated film Hustlers. Now, Lizzo is set to return to Minnesota to perform at Treasure Island's outdoor venue this September. Hopefully, she'll play some new music too, it's already been two years since her debut major label album Cuz I Love You was released.