Lizzo at Treasure Island Amphitheater

Treasure Island Resort & Casino 5734 Sturgeon Lake Road, Welch, Minnesota 55089

She's won three Grammys, signed a deal with Amazon, soundtracked Absolut vodka commercials, and she even guest starred in the Oscar-nominated film Hustlers. Now, Lizzo is set to return to Minnesota to perform at Treasure Island's outdoor venue this September. Hopefully, she'll play some new music too, it's already been two years since her debut major label album Cuz I Love You was released.

Info

Treasure Island Resort & Casino 5734 Sturgeon Lake Road, Welch, Minnesota 55089
Concert, Live Music
