Live Stream - Amplifying Solidarity featuring Lady Midnight

Join the Amplifying Solidarity online series for a live stream with Lady Midnight, a Twin Cities–based ethereal vocalist and performance artist who uses art as a tool for creating change and addressing trauma. Lady Midnight's music is influenced by her background in visual art and dance, as well as her Afro-Indigenous roots, and she has recorded and performed with such artists as Bon Iver, P.O.S, and Common. The live stream is free; a link will be provided with registration.