Live Racing + Made in MN Day + Beer Fest

Enjoy all things Minnesotan this weekend with live racing featuring the Minnesota Oaks and Derby, made in Minnesota vendors, and Canterbury Park’s Beer Fest with brews from across the state. General admission tickets include entry to live racing and local vendors. Tickets are $18 for ages 18+ and $3 for ages 6-17. Beer lovers can purchase a Beer Fest ticket for $40 that includes access to live racing, vendors, and all beer samples (21+).