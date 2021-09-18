Live Model Sketch Session + Panel Discussion on Fashion Sustainability
Fashion illustrator, Jennifer Adam, will provide an interactive lesson on sketching followed by a Live Model Sketch Session where artists will be invited to sketch one look from featured designer, Jocelyn Yang of Jocii Designs. The event ends with a panel discussion on sustainability. There will be a suggested donation of $20 and all funds will benefit South Side Food Share (Donate: Venmo @Southside Foodshare).
