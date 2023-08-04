Live at Utepils: Guster

Utepils Brewing SMA, Utepils Brewing and Cities 97.1 present Live at Utepils featuring Guster on Friday, August 4 at Utepils!

Live at Utepils offers live music fans an amazing outdoor concert experience onsite at Utepils Brewing, nestled on the beautiful banks of Bassett Creek right between Downtown Minneapolis and Theodore Wirth Parkway. It is returning for a second year, and SMA is so excited to partner again with the team at Utepils to bring extraordinary live music to a unique venue in Minneapolis!

TICKETS ARE ON SALE MAY 5 at 12 NOON! VIP Package: VIP ticket includes exclusive viewing of the stage, two complimentary drink tickets and VIP bar access.