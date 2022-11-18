Limón Dance Company at Northrop

In celebration of their 75th anniversary, Artistic Director Dante Puleio leads the company in a program that reveals aspects of José Limón’s life and honors his Mexican-American legacy. The evening includes the Northrop Centennial Commission, Migrant Mother, by Raúl Tamez; the reimagination of Limón’s first major solo and partially lost work, Danzas Mexicanas; and co-founder Doris Humphreys' timeless Air for the G String. The Limón modern dance classic Psalm (featuring student performers from UMN’s Dance Department) will include the original score not heard by audiences in decades.