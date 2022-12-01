Light Up the Night Holiday Art Market

Still on the hunt for a gasp-worthy, incomapariably unique, proud-of-yourself-for-finding gift? Well, we have the event for you. Light Up the Night Holiday Art Show is returning for a weekend of holiday art shopping unlike any other. From Thursday to Sunday, the Solar Arts Building will be opening its doors to allow visitors to have up close and personal looks at its art studios and the artworks being created in them. The best thing? They're going to be for sale. Be sure to snag a picture with Santa on Sunday and stock up on one-of-a-kind Twin Cities art pieces.