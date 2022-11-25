Light Up the Lake 2022

Holiday cheer will fill the streets of Wayzata at this annual holiday celebration with a tree lighting ceremony and a parade of lights.

Wayzata Downtown, Wayzata, Minnesota 55391

Head to Lake Street in downtown Wayzata for a celebration of all-things holiday during the Light Up the Lake annual festival. With plenty of holiday refreshments, horse drawn wagon rides, reindeer, holiday music, their annual tree lighting ceremony, and a wonderful parade of lights created by the local fire department, this event offers an even of family friendly even of holiday fun. 

