Lia Rodrigues: Fúria
The Walker's William and Nadine McGuire Theater 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403
View Brazilian choreographer Lia Rodrigues's Companhia de Danças perform Fúria— meaning "fury" and "force" in Portuguese. Firmly rooted and conceived in the favela of Maré in Rio de Janeiro, this work takes a stand against racism and social segregation. The performance depicts a transformation moving from celebration to uprising, building with energy and fury into an hour-long arc of choreographic catharsis.