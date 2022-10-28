Lia Rodrigues: Fúria

The Walker's William and Nadine McGuire Theater 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403

View Brazilian choreographer Lia Rodrigues's Companhia de Danças perform Fúria— meaning "fury" and "force" in Portuguese. Firmly rooted and conceived in the favela of Maré in Rio de Janeiro, this work takes a stand against racism and social segregation. The performance depicts a transformation moving from celebration to uprising, building with energy and fury into an hour-long arc of choreographic catharsis.

Info

The Walker's William and Nadine McGuire Theater 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403
Dance, Museums And Galleries, Theater
Google Calendar - Lia Rodrigues: Fúria - 2022-10-28 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Lia Rodrigues: Fúria - 2022-10-28 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Lia Rodrigues: Fúria - 2022-10-28 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Lia Rodrigues: Fúria - 2022-10-28 20:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - Lia Rodrigues: Fúria - 2022-10-29 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Lia Rodrigues: Fúria - 2022-10-29 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Lia Rodrigues: Fúria - 2022-10-29 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Lia Rodrigues: Fúria - 2022-10-29 20:00:00 ical