Let's Go Crazy: A Celebration of Minnesota's Notable Musicians
to
Ballet Co.Laboratory 276 E. Lafayette Frontage Rd, Saint Paul, Minnesota
With the exception of the ground and their own two feet, a dancer's most notably relies upon music and musicians. In Ballet Co. Laboratory's newest work, the dancers honor the Minnesota musicians who they have been dancing to all along. Catch the performance that features music from your Minnesota icons, a live auction, and an opportunity to mingle with the dancers themselves.