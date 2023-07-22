Leningrad Underground: Unofficial Artists of the Soviet-era
The Museum of Russian Art 5500 Stevens Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55419
Using works carefully curated in the personal collection of Inna and Ruvim Braude, this exhibit showcases the underground art scene from Soviet-era Leningrad with work from artists like Yevgeny Abeshaus, Alexander Arfiev, and others. Exhibit opens July 22nd and runs through October 22nd.