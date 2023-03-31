Lemi Ponifasio: Love to Death (Amor a la muerte)

Lemi Ponifasio, the internationally known Samoan artist, brings her new work, Love to Death (Amor a la muerte) to the Walker Art Center. Sparked by the murder of Camilo Catrillanca, Ponifasio's new work brings Chilean singer Mapuche, composer Elisa Avaendano Curaqueo, and contemporary flamenco dancer Natalia Garcia-Huidobro together to question the use of identity, nature, and destiny in life.