Lemi Ponifasio: Love to Death (Amor a la muerte)

to

Tickets are available here

Walker Art Center 1750 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403

Lemi Ponifasio, the internationally known Samoan artist, brings her new work, Love to Death (Amor a la muerte) to the Walker Art Center. Sparked by the murder of Camilo Catrillanca, Ponifasio's new work brings Chilean singer Mapuche, composer Elisa Avaendano Curaqueo, and contemporary flamenco dancer Natalia Garcia-Huidobro together to question the use of identity, nature, and destiny in life.   

Info

Walker Art Center 1750 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403
Theater
Tickets are available here
to
Google Calendar - Lemi Ponifasio: Love to Death (Amor a la muerte) - 2023-03-31 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Lemi Ponifasio: Love to Death (Amor a la muerte) - 2023-03-31 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Lemi Ponifasio: Love to Death (Amor a la muerte) - 2023-03-31 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Lemi Ponifasio: Love to Death (Amor a la muerte) - 2023-03-31 00:00:00 ical