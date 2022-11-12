Legacy THC Cup
Celebrate the state's newest legal high state at the Legacy THC Festival with a beer and plenty of green, leafy activities and events.
Minneapolis Cider Company 701 SE 9th St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55414
The third annual Legacy TCH and CBD Cup is coming back to bring the midwest cannabis community together for a day of competition, education, and plenty of entertainment. This free event offers cannabis samples, edibles, drinks, and the crowning of the the best Cannabis flower in the midwest.