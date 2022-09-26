DIW is hosting its 7th annual and 3rd virtual LEAP event. This year we return to an in-person gathering on Monday, September 26, 2022, 5:30 - 8:30 PM at the Metropolitan Ballroom located at 5418 Wayzata Boulevard, Golden Valley, MN 55416. The event will feature hearty hors d’oeuvres catered by D’Amico, a live auction, fund-a-need, guest speakers, and Native American entertainment.

Our fundraiser, entitled LEAP Into Action! Celebrating 70 Years of Service! will raise money to support DIW’s family of programs. Learn more about our programs here: https://www.diw-mn.org/all-programs

The online silent auction, free and open to the public, runs September 20 to September 27. Items are added daily to the auction site, so visit often!! Buy tickets to the in-person gala and preview the silent auction items here: LEAP2022.givesmart.com