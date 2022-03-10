Lauren Alaina at Varsity Theater
Maurices brings us Lauren Alaina's Top of the World Tour with Spencer Crandall
https://concerts.livenation.com/lauren-alainas-top-of-the-world-minneapolis-minnesota-03-10-2022/event/06005B82A7733A1C
Varsity Theater 1308 SE 4th St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55414
Runner up for the 10th season of American Idol, Lauren Aliana has made her mark in the more than decade since. She will be rocking up the Varisty with her unique shows after doing her livestreams during the peak of the pandemic.