Lake Street Live Music Showcase

The Hook, a nonprofit theater, is a space for local musicians, dancers, and educators. With multiple shows each week, there’s no shortage of live music. Their Lake Street Live showcase highlights Minneapolis Musicians, including Tufawon, Proper-T, Jayso Creative, Arvel Genius, and Atim Opoka, with DJ sets from Mixie D and DJ Miguel Vargas. Show is 8 p.m. - 12 a.m., Tickets are $10-15.