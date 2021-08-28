Lake Street Dive with special guests Low Cut Connie and Kiss the Tiger

Minnesota State Fair Grandstand Dan Patch Ave. and Nelson St., Falcon Heights, Minnesota 55108

Formed in 2004, Lake Street Dive combines each member's affinity for pop, rock, and R&B to make the sophisticated sound that has earned them attention on both radio and social media. The will be joined by Low Cut Connie whose album Private Lives was named one of the best albums of the year by Rolling Stone. Another award winning band, Kiss the Tiger, will join the musical mix. 

Info

Concert, Live Music, State Fair Event
