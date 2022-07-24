Lady Nicolina's Drag Show Extravaganza

This one man/woman spectacle includes a vast array of music, choreography, singing, visual effects, set design, and fabulous costuming while also incorporating songs dating back from the 60s up into today’s hits. Music will range from Lady Gaga, Britney Spears, Dolly Parton, Nicki Minaj, Etta James, Ariana Grande, Beyonce, Katy Perry, Madonna, Carrie Underwood, Tina Turner, and many more bouncing off each other to tell a dramatic story of two lovers, or multiple. Ages 16+ Recommended (some minor language, sexual content, and violence portrayed)