Kramarczuk's Kielbasa Fest

Utepils and Kramarczuk's have teamed up to bring back the legendary Kielbasa Fest. It'll be a weekend full of fun, music, beer, and sausages!

Take a chance to win something at the free meat raffle, test your stomach with a pierogi eating contest and listen to performances from the Ukrainian Village Band, SlovCzech, Doctor Kielbasa, and Chase & Ovation. There'll be Kramarczuk's street food available all night, pair their sausages with Utepils European style beers.

Friday is free, Saturday wristbands are $5.