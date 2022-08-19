Kramarczuk's Kielbasa Fest

to

Utepils Brewing 225 Thomas Ave. N., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55405

Utepils and Kramarczuk's have teamed up to bring back the legendary Kielbasa Fest. It'll be a weekend full of fun, music, beer, and sausages!

Take a chance to win something at the free meat raffle, test your stomach with a pierogi eating contest and listen to performances from the Ukrainian Village Band, SlovCzech, Doctor Kielbasa, and Chase & Ovation. There'll be Kramarczuk's street food available all night, pair their sausages with Utepils European style beers.

Friday is free, Saturday wristbands are $5.

Info

Utepils.jpg
Utepils Brewing 225 Thomas Ave. N., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55405
Food & Drink, Live Music, Party
to
Google Calendar - Kramarczuk's Kielbasa Fest - 2022-08-19 16:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Kramarczuk's Kielbasa Fest - 2022-08-19 16:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Kramarczuk's Kielbasa Fest - 2022-08-19 16:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Kramarczuk's Kielbasa Fest - 2022-08-19 16:00:00 ical