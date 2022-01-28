Lake Harriet Winter Kite Festival
The annual Winter Kite Festival is returning to Lake Harriet for a day of local art, color, and (of course) kites!
Lake Harriet 4135 W Lake Harriet Pkwy,, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55409
Lake Harriet's annual Winter Kite Festival is returning to add some color to the winter sky. This free family-friendly events offers views of kites created by local artists and Twin Cities residents, alike. Grab your favorite kite, head to the lake, and marvel in a day of colorful winter fun.