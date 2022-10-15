The Brooklyn, NY born singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist, King Princess, is coming to the Palace Theater on October 15. King princess broke into the music world with her single "1950," in 2018, followed by the album "Make My Bed" later that year. Coming on her "The Hold On Baby" tour with support from singer, songwriter, and rapper, St. Panther, this show offer a little poppy-dance fun for everyone. This is an all-ages show.