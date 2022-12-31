King Gilgamesh & The Man Of The Wild

A current-day re-enactment of the Mesopotamian epic comes to life on The Jungle's stage.

Jungle Theater 2951 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55408

You might've heard the ancient tale of King Gilgamesh, but have you seen it performed live alongside an Arabic-maqam jazz band? We didn't think so. The traditional story of friendship weaves its way into the current-day life of Ahmed Moneka as he explores themes of art, ambition, fatherhood, mortality, and identity in this one-act show accompanied alongside local jazz band, Moneka Arabic Jazz. 

