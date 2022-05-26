Just can't wait for all the greatness that the Minnesota State Fair brings, get yourself a little slice of all the fun at the Kickoff to Summer at the Fair. Food vendors will include Baba’s, Minnesnowii Shave Ice, West Indies Soul Food and Que Viet as well as classics like, Sweet Martha’s Cookie's and Pronto Pups. There will be specialty shopping, Trivia Mafia and the Giant Slide.

Tickets are $12.50 each and will be sold through a lottery process. Learn more on the website!