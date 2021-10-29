Kayhan Kalhor and Brooklyn Rider at the Walker
Walker Art Center 725 Vineland Place , Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403
This collaboration between chamber musician Brooklyn Rider and master of the Persian kamancheh (spike fiddle), Kayhan Kalhor will bring together contemporary and classic music. The performance includes Kalhor's piece, Silent Night, commemorating the Iraqi Kurdish city of Halabja, which was destroyed in a chemical attack. Tickets are $35. Performances at McGuire Theater require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a recent negative test for entry.