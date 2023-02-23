Kahlil Robert Irving: Archaeology of the Present

St. Louis–based artist Kahlil Robert Irving (US, b. 1992) creates assemblages made of layered images and sculptures composed of replicas of everyday objects. Mainly working in ceramics, Irving critically engages with the history of the medium and challenges constructs around identity and culture in the Western world.

His ceramic sculptures, long the core of his practice, incorporate objects and images that are often neglected but can be representative of a historical moment, a way of life, or even specific references to individuals. Using what many would consider detritus, Irving folds into his sculptures through an arduous practice of reheating pieces in the kiln to achieve intricate layers. Recent works have examined digital media, memory, race, and Black life as subjects embedded in his ceramic elements and made visible in prints and wallpapers. More than just an archival account, Irving’s approach approximates archaeology, uncovering layer upon layer of evidence of our own contemporary artifacts.