July Minneapolis Vintage Market

Shop for the best vintage clothing, accessories and home goods at the Minneapolis Vintage Market at Sociable Cider Werks on Sunday, July 10. Purchase Early Bird tickets ($10) to have first access to the market from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tickets also include a complimentary coffee from The Get Down Coffee Co. Free general admission starts at 12 p.m. and ends at 4 p.m. The event includes coffee, cider and food available for purchase, a pop-up photo booth and tunes from DJ Buster Baxter.