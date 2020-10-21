Journeys Through The Russian Empire: A Virtual Discussion with Author William Brumfield

to

Virtual Minneapolis, Minnesota

William Brumfield, author of Journeys through the Russian Empire: The Photographic Legacy of Sergey Prokudin-Gorsky and leading expert on Russian architecture, will join listeners for a conversation on Sergey Prokudin-Gorsky's photography, which provides a rare look into the imagery and architecture of imperial, pre-Soviet Russia. Brumfield will be joined by chief curator Dr. Masha Zavialova. The discussion will be held over Zoom; please register in advance.

Info

Virtual Minneapolis, Minnesota
Lecture/Discussion, Museums And Galleries
to
