Jonathan Van Ness: Imaginary Living Room Olympian

The "Queer Eye" hair-stylist extrordinare and self-care king is coming to the Orpheum Theatre.

Tickets are available here

Orpheum Theatre 910 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402

The Emmy-nominated television personality, the haircare master, and the New York Times best-selling author are all titles that fall of Jonathan Van Ness, and he is coming to the Orpheum Theatre on Nov. 5. This event is sure to offer plenty of hair tips and self-love mottos for all attendees.  

Info

Orpheum Theatre 910 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402
Tickets are available here
Google Calendar - Jonathan Van Ness: Imaginary Living Room Olympian - 2022-11-05 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Jonathan Van Ness: Imaginary Living Room Olympian - 2022-11-05 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Jonathan Van Ness: Imaginary Living Room Olympian - 2022-11-05 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Jonathan Van Ness: Imaginary Living Room Olympian - 2022-11-05 20:00:00 ical