Jonathan Van Ness: Imaginary Living Room Olympian
The "Queer Eye" hair-stylist extrordinare and self-care king is coming to the Orpheum Theatre.
Orpheum Theatre 910 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402
The Emmy-nominated television personality, the haircare master, and the New York Times best-selling author are all titles that fall of Jonathan Van Ness, and he is coming to the Orpheum Theatre on Nov. 5. This event is sure to offer plenty of hair tips and self-love mottos for all attendees.