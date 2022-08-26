Johnny Cash Tribute Concert

Join Sovereign Estate for a Johnny Cash tribute show on Aug. 26 at 6:00 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Aug. 26 as part of its 2022 Vintage Concert Series.

This is a rain or shine event and tickets ($15-$35) are not refundable. Ticket information is below:

PREMIER SEATING - $35

Premiere Seating ticket holders may select a seat at a table in the first two rows closest to the stage, at round tables of 8.

RESERVED TICKETS - $25

Reserved ticket holders receive table seating, at round tables of 8, with clear view of stage. No General Admission ticket holders in reserved section.

GENERAL ADMISSION - $15

General Admission ticket holders have access to patio and outside areas of the Marquette Pavilion. Open Seating in these areas is first come first serve, tables and chairs are available but not guaranteed. Please bring lawn chairs if you desire to sit in the lawn.

MINORS may attend with an adult and need a ticket.