John Craigie at the Cedar Cultural Center

John Craigie is a folk musician and storyteller whose songs encapsulate tender and strange moments of life. The opening act, Honeysuckle, play progressive folk that blends traditional influences with modern effects. Tickets are $16. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and music starts at 7:30 p.m. Performances at the Cedar venues require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a recent negative test for entry. 

