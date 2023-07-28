Jersey Boys

Chanhassen Dinner Theatres 501 W. 78th St., Chanhassen, Minnesota 55317

With phenomenal music, memorable characters and great storytelling, Jersey Boys follows the fascinating evolution of four blue-collar kids who became one of the greatest successes in pop-music history. Winner of Best Musical at both the Tony Awards® and Olivier Awards®, Jersey Boys takes you behind the music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons to discover the secret of a 40-year friendship as the foursome work their way from the streets of New Jersey to the heights of stardom. Experience electrifying performances of chart-topping hits including “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” “Dawn” and “My Eyes Adored You” which brought The Four Seasons the highest honor: induction into the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame.

Chanhassen Dinner Theatres will produce Jersey Boys’ newly adapted script with language deemed more accessible for a wider audience. This production may be recommended for audiences of age 11 and older. The production contains some mature themes and language, similar to content of a PG movie. Ask a ticket agent for details if you have any questions.

Food & Drink, Live Music
952-934-1525
