Jerry Seinfeld Live

Comedy icon Jerry Seinfeld makes a pit stop in Minneapolis, come for a hilarious night fit for the whole family! America’s premier comedian, Jerry Seinfeld, comes to the Orpheum Theatre to perform his newest stand-up routine. Seinfeld has been hailed for his uncanny ability to joke about the little things in life that relate to audiences everywhere. His latest projects include the Emmy nominated Netflix specials Jerry Before Seinfeldand 23 Hours to Kill along with the highly acclaimed web series, Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee. Seinfeld recently announced his upcoming film Unfrosted and continues to perform both nationally and internationally.