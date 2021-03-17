Jennifer Jesseph: Who is She?
to
https://rochesterartcenter.org/exhibition/jennifer-jesseph/
Rochester Art Center 40 Civic Center Dr. SE, Rochester, Minnesota 55904
Jennifer Jesseph is a poet and self-taught fiber and mixed media artist living in rural Pine Island, Minnesota. Working on fiber art in the two dimensional form for the past four years. Jesseph uses fiber art and portraiture to highlight the faces and stories of female heroes who made our world a better place. She says: "The meticulously detailed, repetitive and slow process of making stitched portraits brought me closer to the stories of my subjects."