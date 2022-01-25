Jeff Rosenstock at First Avenue
First Avenue 701 1st Ave. N., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403
Rosenstock, the mind behind multiple notable ska and punk projects, is unrelentingly eccentric. NO DREAM is the fourth full-length album from Rosenstock who describes the album as a very personal one, grappling with the anxiety of the past few years. Shows at First Avenue affiliated venues require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a recent negative test for entry. Tickets are $21 and doors open at 6 p.m.