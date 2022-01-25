Jeff Rosenstock at First Avenue

Rosenstock, the mind behind multiple notable ska and punk projects, is unrelentingly eccentric. NO DREAM is the fourth full-length album from Rosenstock who describes the album as a very personal one, grappling with the anxiety of the past few years. Shows at First Avenue affiliated venues require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a recent negative test for entry. Tickets are $21 and doors open at 6 p.m.