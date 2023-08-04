Jason Fabus Plays & Sings

Jason Fabus is a highly sought-after professional saxophonist in Los Angeles. This Milwaukee native and graduate of the University of Minnesota is leader to several groups, notably the Jason Fabus Trio and Fabus Four. Both are staples in the thriving LA jazz and swing scene. His first album Splanky (2018) has over two millions streams on Spotify, and regularly airs on SiriusXM Radio's Siriusly Sinatra. As a session artist in Hollywood, Fabus has recorded for Panic! At The Disco, 20th Century's Amsterdam, Netflix's Mank, Dreamworks Trolls World Tour, Epic Games Fortnite, Fox's The Simpsons, CBS's NCIS, Mystery Science Theater 3k, and the Wheel of Fortune TV theme song.