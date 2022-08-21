Japanese Obon Festival 2022

Join Como Park and Conservatory for this year's Japanese Obon Festival, featuring martial arts, bonsai, singing, dancing, and other parts of Japanese culture on Aug. 21 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

This year, ONLY advanced tickets are being sold. Tickets will not be for sale at the admission gate. You will also need a credit card to purchase advanced tickets. If you forget your ticket, there will be QR codes at the gate you can scan.

Obon is an annual Japanese family holiday in which ancestral spirits are said to revisit their families for three days. Families pay respects to those who have passed and leave lanterns outside their homes to guide the spirits home.