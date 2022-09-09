James J. Hill Days

to

Various Locations Minneapolis, Minnesota ,

Join Wayzata on the weekend after Labor Day to celebrate the 46th annual James J. Hill Day, a day to honor the builder of the train depot that transformed the town into what it is today. Sept. 9 to Sept. 11.

The weekend features a craft beer festival, carnival, night street market, and more! For a full event list of the weekend click here

Info

Various Locations Minneapolis, Minnesota ,
Festival, Food & Drink, Live Music, Market, Party
to
Google Calendar - James J. Hill Days - 2022-09-09 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - James J. Hill Days - 2022-09-09 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - James J. Hill Days - 2022-09-09 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - James J. Hill Days - 2022-09-09 00:00:00 ical