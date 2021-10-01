At the Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular, visitors walk along a path brimming with thousands of artistically carved, warmly glowing pumpkins. Some pumpkins reportedly took over 30 hours to carve. Ticket prices vary depending on which time and date you opt for, ranging from $20-24 for adults and $18-20 for kids and seniors. The show runs October 1 through November 7, Sundays-Thursdays at 7, 8, or 9 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays at 10 p.m. The Zoo is limiting capacity on Monday nights, reserving them for those with mobility challenges and sensory needs.