Intro to Success (ITS), the youth built organization providing positive life experiences for Black and Brown artists is holding their 7th annual ITS Fest. This year, called ITS TOPIA the collective is addressing COVID-19 and the racial reckoning and will have art installations focusing on an inner and out-of-body experience.

The festival will feature installations, immersive art and experiences by Inayah Elamin, Ben Farmer, Zak Khan, Awa Mally, Samson Melkamu, Philli Irvin, Angela Perez, Papa Mbye.