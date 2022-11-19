It's a Wonderful Life

Lyric Arts brings the 1946 classic holiday film, It's A Wonderful Life, to life on stage this holiday season.

to

Tickets are available here

Lyric Arts 420 E. Main St., Anoka, Minnesota 55303

Follow along George Bailey's beloved holiday story live at Lyric Arts this holiday season. Based off of the 1946 feature film, It's A Wonderful Life reminds you that life is unpredictable, but we're all here and loved for a special reason. This family-friendly performance will be running throughout the holiday season.

Info

Theater
