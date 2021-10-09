Iron Range Pasty Festival

Mountain Iron Community Center 8586 Enterprise Drive South, Mountain Iron, Minnesota 55768

A lunch staple of iron miners of the past, the pasty represents more than a stuffed dough pocket in the Iron Range. At the festival, find fresh and frozen pasties made with all locally grown ingredients, along with history exhibits, a scavenger hunt, live music and, of course, rutabaga bowling. 

