Intergenerational Workshop: Swedish Meatball Dinner
Grab everyone in the family for an evening of cooking, laughing, and learning alongside Anna Sharratt for a Swedish meatball meal.
American Swedish Institute 2600 Park Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55407
A family-fun cooking night is heading to the American Swedish Institute to teach one of the most iconic Swedish foods to grace this world – the Swedish meatball. Follow along as Anna Sharratt leads the process of creating Swedish meatballs and mashed potatoes, and head home with with recipes of your own to try. This is a $45 cost per adult/child pair.