Insights 2021: Heather Dewey-Hagborg and Chelsea Manning

Join the Walker Art Center for a live conversation between Heather Dewey-Hagborg and Chelsea Manning, exploring the intersection of art, design, and biopolitics behind their collaborative project Radical Love. Heather Dewey-Hagborg is an information artist and biohacker who creates speculative projects that critique issues of technology, surveillance, and image culture. In 2015, while former US intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning was still incarcerated and any new images of her were being actively suppressed, Dewey-Hagborg used the same process to create DNA portrait masks of the noted whistleblower, with cheek swabs and hair samples provided by Manning through the mail. Two years later, the artist made 30 additional algorithmically generated portraits of Manning. Their continued collaboration examines our reliance on imagery and the imperfections of technology when understanding issues of gender and identity.