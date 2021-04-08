Insights 2021: Eric Timothy Carlson and Aaron Anderson (+ Friends)

How have artists and designers continued to effectively come together during the global pandemic? In what promises to be a visually vibrant media-rich experiment in Zoom dynamics, frequent collaborators Eric Timothy Carlson and Aaron Anderson will discuss many of their shared projects, including the visual system for Bon Iver’s recent album i,i, which has been nominated for a Grammy and a 2020 Beazley Design of the Year award, for the Walker Art Center's Insights series.