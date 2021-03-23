Insights 2021: Daniel DeSure, Commonwealth Projects/Total Luxury Spa

Can a juice bar rejuvenate bodies, minds, and communities? Can T-shirts create the future? With an emphasis on his local community and an expansive collaborative network, Daniel DeSure has created a multidisciplinary practice that skirts the worlds of art, fashion, design, and film. Originally scheduled as an in-person event for March 2020, but postponed due to the pandemic, this never-before-seen prerecorded talk will be streamed on March 23 at 7 pm (CDT), on walkerart.org and on YouTube Premiere.