Indigo De Souza is touring with her sophomore album, Any Shape You Take, which is a nod to the many shapes she takes musically, not bound to any particular genre. Philadelphia-based songwriter Dan Wriggins (of Friendship) will open the evening. Doors open at 7 p.m. and music starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20. Performances at First Avenue's venues require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a recent negative test for entry.