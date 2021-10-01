Indigo De Souza

7th Street Entry 701 1st Ave. N. , Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403

Indigo De Souza is touring with her sophomore album, Any Shape You Take, which is a nod to the many shapes she takes musically, not bound to any particular genre. Philadelphia-based songwriter Dan Wriggins (of Friendship) will open the evening. Doors open at 7 p.m. and music starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20. Performances at First Avenue's venues require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a recent negative test for entry. 

