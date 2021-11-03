Indigenous Tea Workshop with Seward Co-op
to
Virtual Minneapolis, Minnesota
As part of Seward Co-op's Indigenous Foods Class Series, this virtual workshop will discuss various Native teas such as Cedar Cranberry Tea, Bergamot Hyssop Tea and Raspberry Tea. The instructors will share their expertise as well as shed light of the nutritional, medicinal and cultural significance of their ingredients. This virtual workshop is free.
